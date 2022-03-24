Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

PEG opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

