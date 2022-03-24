Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $5.76 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.77 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average is $130.17.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

