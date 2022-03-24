Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average is $132.55.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

