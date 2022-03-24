Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $173.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

