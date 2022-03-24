Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $164.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

