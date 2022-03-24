Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Shares of IT opened at $289.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.59 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

