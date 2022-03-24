Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lennar by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Lennar stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

