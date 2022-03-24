Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

MELI stock opened at $1,212.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,058.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,325.38. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.43 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

