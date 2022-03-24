Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.11. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

