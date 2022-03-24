Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VeriSign by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in VeriSign by 258.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 51,681 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 82.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $211.83 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.62 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.16.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

