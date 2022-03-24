Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 128,738 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 128,738 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

