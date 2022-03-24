Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Roku by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average is $226.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.89. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

