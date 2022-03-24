Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,450 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $197.26 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average of $261.83.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.