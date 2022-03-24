Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,625 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $190.19 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock worth $41,821,835 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.