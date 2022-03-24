Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,594 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $220,495,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $219.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.09 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.21.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

