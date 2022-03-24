Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,300 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $2,523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,875 shares of company stock worth $20,507,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

