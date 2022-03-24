Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,526 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,577,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,538,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 468,590 shares of company stock valued at $47,568,313. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

NYSE:NET opened at $117.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

