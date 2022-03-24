Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $261.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.47.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

