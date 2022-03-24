Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $207.76 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $154.92 and a 1-year high of $216.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

