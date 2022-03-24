Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $221.55 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day moving average of $216.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

