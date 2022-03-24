Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,180 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

