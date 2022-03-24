Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.22. 5,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $968.13 million, a P/E ratio of -305.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harsco has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $11,958,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harsco by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 160,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Harsco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

