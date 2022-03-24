Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 130.10 ($1.71). Hays shares last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.69), with a volume of 2,495,811 shares changing hands.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hays from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.11. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,625.59).

Hays Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

