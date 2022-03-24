Head-To-Head Contrast: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) vs. Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -22.75% -40.44% -14.82% Hudbay Minerals -16.27% 3.83% 1.32%

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Panther Mining and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 0 0 10 0 3.00

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $13.91, suggesting a potential upside of 72.17%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Great Panther Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Hudbay Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.53 -$42.24 million ($0.11) -2.49 Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 1.41 -$244.36 million ($0.93) -8.69

Great Panther Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals. Hudbay Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Panther Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Great Panther Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru. The Exploration segment includes the company’s mineral exploration and evaluation assets in Santa Rosa, El Horco, Plomo, and Argosy. The Corporate segment provides financial, human resources, and technical support to the three mining operations and Coricancha. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

