Head-To-Head Review: High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) versus Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Group and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75

High Tide has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 203.82%. Given High Tide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Star Group.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07% High Tide -11.84% -22.87% -13.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Group and High Tide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.28 $87.74 million $1.15 9.58 High Tide $144.04 million 1.82 -$27.86 million ($0.22) -19.64

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Star Group beats High Tide on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

High Tide Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 113 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

