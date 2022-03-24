Hedera Hashgraph Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00201805 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00028445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00437443 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00056904 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

