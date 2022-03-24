Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,288.00

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $28.45 million and approximately $222,288.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.05 or 0.00013764 BTC on major exchanges.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

