Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 102,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 103,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

