Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 102,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 103,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.
About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)
