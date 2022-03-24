Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $45,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $6,632,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

NYSE:HLT traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.89. 1,177,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,725. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.57.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.