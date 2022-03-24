Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $519.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCXLF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.70) to GBX 1,027 ($13.52) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

