Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 3,897 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.23. 1,933,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.