Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 695 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,415. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

