Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $12,364,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.21. 2,105,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,575. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

