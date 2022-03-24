Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC owned 0.88% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. 36,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,225. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22.

