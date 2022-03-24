Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $240.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,572. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day moving average of $249.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

