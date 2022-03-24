Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,532,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,140,328. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

