Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,018,927 shares of company stock valued at $278,366,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,076. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

