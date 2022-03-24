Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,446,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,105,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

