Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $219.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,052. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

