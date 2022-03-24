Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $32.90. 377,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,361. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.