Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 1,689 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

