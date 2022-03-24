Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after purchasing an additional 439,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
