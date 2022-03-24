Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Shares of SYK traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.01. 1,165,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,153. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $231.35 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

