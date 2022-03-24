Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.82

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.82 and traded as high as $21.09. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2,187 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $29,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

