Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.07

Shares of Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.07 and traded as high as C$21.95. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$21.76, with a volume of 9,763 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.07.
About Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL)
