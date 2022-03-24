Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up 3.7% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of HST traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

