Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $215.97. 70,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The stock has a market cap of $413.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.47.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.