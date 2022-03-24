Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 23,492 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $18.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
