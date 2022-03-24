Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 23,492 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $18.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

