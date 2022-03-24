Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Reduced by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,600 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises about 4.3% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.67% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,647,000 after acquiring an additional 75,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 359,903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $28,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 1,767,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,644. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

