Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.50

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 107.52 ($1.42). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 505,026 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.50. The stock has a market cap of £399.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36.
Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)
